Imphal: A 48-year-old man, Thokchom Roben Singh, burned alive after his Swift car caught fire at Lamboi Khongnangkhong Awang Leirak under Lamphel police station in Imphal West district of Manipur on Saturday night.

Fire services found Thokchom Roben Singh, a resident of Iroishemba Maning Leikai, charred to death when they arrived at the scene around 9 pm.

Manipur Fire Services sent two fire tenders to extinguish the raging fire upon receiving the emergency call.

A forensic science team from the Manipur police department then assessed the crime scene to determine the cause of the fire.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

