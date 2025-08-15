Imphal: Normal life in Manipur was disrupted on Friday due to an 18-hour general strike called by ten armed rebel groups. The strike, which began at 5:00 AM, was organized to protest India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations.

The groups, including the Coordination Committee (CorCom), a coalition of six major armed factions, called for a boycott to mark their opposition to Manipur’s merger with India in 1949.

Security measures were heightened across the state, particularly in Imphal, where the state-level Independence Day events were held.

Armed police and security personnel were deployed at strategic locations to maintain order and prevent disturbances during the observance of the national holiday.

The strike had a noticeable impact on daily life, particularly in the valley districts. Roads were largely empty, with most shops, markets, and businesses staying closed, as residents exercised caution in light of the ongoing strike.

Traffic was minimal, and many commercial vehicles, including passenger transport services, were not in operation. Fuel stations across the valley also remained shut.

Despite the shutdown, essential services such as medical care, fire stations, media outlets, and water supply were exempt from the strike and continued to operate without interruption. Religious ceremonies also proceeded without interruption.

The general strike underscores the ongoing discontent among certain groups in the region regarding Manipur’s integration into the Indian Union, which was formalized in 1949.

The protest highlights the enduring sensitivities around the state’s historical political status and its relationship with India.