Imphal: In a significant development towards the disarmament policy announced by the Manipur Governor, the public surrendered one M4A4 Carbine (Property of the US Government) among 820 firearms, two days ahead of the March 6 deadline.

Police reported that the public voluntarily handed over 33 different types of weapons, along with various ammunition and miscellaneous items, to government authorities in Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts on Monday.

In Churachandpur district, they surrendered one M4A4 Carbine with a magazine.

It marked the first time they returned such a weapon, among the 24 weapons handed over.

Authorities estimate that looters took 6,020 firearms from police stations and armories during the peak of the ethnic violence that erupted on May 3, 2023.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s disarmament policy, which issued a final warning to individuals in possession of illegal weapons and looted arms and ammunition, has led to a significant response.

So far, the public has voluntarily surrendered 4,200 different types of weapons, ammunition, and miscellaneous items, including those looted from police armories, to authorities.