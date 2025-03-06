Imphal: As of the penultimate day of the two-week general amnesty scheme, people have voluntarily surrendered 858 firearms in Manipur.

The scheme, announced by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, aims to promote disarmament and restore peace in the strife-torn state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Ahead of the deadline, people deposited 32 different types of weapons on Wednesday.

Official reports showed that the public voluntarily surrendered various ammunition and other miscellaneous items at locations in Churachandpur, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi districts.

The amnesty has already had a “significant impact,” with at least 858 surrendered weapons displayed at police station front desks across the state, although the names of the surrenderees remain confidential.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Governor warned that after the amnesty ends, possessing these firearms without authorization could result in severe punishment under the law.