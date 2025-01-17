Imphal: Police and Assam Rifles based on an intelligence-based joint operation have resulted in the recovery of 15-17 digital and electronic devices including radio sets and antennas, the officials said on Friday.

Following precise intelligence, on Thursday, the joint team conducted raids and searched operations at an abandoned militants’ camp in Salam Patong village areas under Nongpok Sekmai-Police Station, Thoubal District.

The articles included three Radio Sets marked as TYT TH-UVF80, two TYT TH-UVF80 Radio Set adapters, one TYT TH-UVF80 Radio Set charger, three TYT TH-UVF80 Radio Set Antenna, one Helican Antenna, and five Ni-Cad Batteries, were retried during the operation.

However, the militants fled from the scene on seeing the approaching law-enforcing personnel.

These devices are believed to contain critical information related to the ongoing ethnic violence and counter-insurgency campaigns in this strife state.

The police added that the seized items have now been in the custody of the Sekmai police station for further legal proceedings. A case has been registered in this regard.