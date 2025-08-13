Imphal: Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh announced that the department will not spare any police personnel found involved in drug-related cases.

He made this statement during an event held as part of the 79th Independence Day Celebration in 2025, a “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign conducted in the form of a Bike Rally, successfully organized by the Manipur Police Department in collaboration with the Youth Affairs and Sports Department on Tuesday.

The police chief’s statement followed the state government’s suspension of five police officers for their alleged involvement in a recent drug seizure case.

He stated that the state and the police department are actively working to combat the drug problem in Manipur, adding, “We are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to address drug-related issues in Manipur and the entire North East.”

He warned that whether civilians, public officials, or police personnel, if anyone is found involved in drug cases, the authorities will take strict action against them.

Notably, on August 5, police personnel reportedly apprehended some drug peddlers on Asian Highway-1 but allegedly released them after accepting a bribe of Rs 6 lakh, which led to their suspension, according to reports.