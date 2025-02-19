Manipur: Cyclonic storm wreaks havoc in Tamenglong school

Imphal: Manipur is reeling from the aftermath of a cyclonic storm accompanied by gusty winds that struck the state, leaving a trail of destruction with eight classrooms of a school flattened on the ground and some houses damaged, according to a report from the State Emergency Operation Centre.

The northwestern part of Manipur’s Tamenglong district bordering Assam and Nagaland bore the brunt of the calamity.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The impact of the pre-monsoon cyclone completely razed 8 classrooms of the Wisdom English School to the ground. The private school is located in the Tousem Sub Division of the Tamenglong district. Apart from destroying the school structures, the strong gusty wind also shattered some dwelling houses in the sub-division.

According to Dr GN Aku, the school’s founder and principal, the damage is irreparable and will take at least a week, to rebuild despite the challenges the school authority remained committed to providing quality education to the rural and underprivileged students.

The school which has 220 students from classes 1 to X is seeking assistance from the authorities to ensure that the academic sessions are not disrupted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The school authority Secretary Tuong also stated that the cyclonic storm that swept the area on Tuesday night was very strong. Not only the school building caused destruction but a few individual houses were also damaged in the subdivision.