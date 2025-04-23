Manipur: Curfew imposed following arson attack in Kamjong

Imphal: The Kamjong District Magistrate on Wednesday imposed an indefinite curfew starting from 2:00 pm in response to arson attacks that destroyed several homes in Gampal and Haiyang villages under the Sahamphung sub-division of Manipur’s Kamjong district.

The curfew order, issued by District Magistrate Rangnamei Rang Peter, follows a report from the Superintendent of Police, Kamjong, confirming that unidentified miscreants set multiple houses on fire at around 9:00 am on Wednesday morning.

Following the order, Rangnamei stated that the authority imposed the curfew under Section 163(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Amid the imposition, the authority strictly prohibits the movement of individuals outside their residences and any activities that could potentially disturb peace within the affected village jurisdictions of Gampal and Haiyang. However, law enforcement personnel and those involved in essential services are exempt from the curfew restrictions, Rangnamei asserted.

He noted that any gatherings for weddings, funerals, or celebrations within the curfew zones must receive prior written permission from the appropriate district officials.

Meanwhile, officials stated that the authorities are currently investigating the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack as of now, the official added.

Moreover, the authority urged the public to cooperate with the law enforcement personnel.