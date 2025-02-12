Imphal: Former Manipur Chief Minister and Congress Legislator Party leader Okram Ibobi Singh has asked the BJP Central leaders to elect a new Chief Minister of their choice as soon as possible and restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Talking to newsmen, the veteran politician said, that if the Centre wanted, a new Chief Minister could have been sworn in on the day N Biren tendered his resignation and accepted his resignation by the governor on the same day on Sunday.

The CLP leader said that the Assembly session could have proceeded as scheduled on February 10.

At the directive of the central BJP leaders, a new Chief Minister may be sworn in even at midnight, if necessary, he said, stating that keeping the State Assembly under animated suspension even if it is for a brief period is not desirable.

He also opposed the imposition of the President’s rule in Manipur at this stage.

He said that if the Centre is scheming to create a Constitutional crisis in Manipur out of nowhere and impose the President’s Rule, the people of Manipur will find it very difficult to tolerate.

When asked about his comment on the BJP Central leaders who would have seen the internal discord brewing among the BJP legislators of Manipur several days back, Ibobi said that the Congress party is ever ready to provide constructive suggestions to the Government.

However, the party will never shy away from criticising the Government’s failures and lapses, Ibobi asserted.

Moreover, he also asked the Centre to respect the people of Manipur and initiate welfare programmes for all sections of people.

Congress with its five elected legislators has been on the opposition bench in the sixty-member Manipur Legislative Assembly since 2017.