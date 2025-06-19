Guwahati: Manipur is continuing its strong efforts to stop the illegal renaming of places. This action started under the previous N. Biren Singh government and is now being carried forward by the current administration under Presidential Rule.

The issue gained attention after reports emerged that some groups attempted to erase the original ancestral names of Meitei villages in Moreh, raising concerns across the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To address this, the government passed “The Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024,” which took effect on March 15, 2024. The law says no place can be named or renamed without approval from the Land Resources Department of Manipur.

A Place Names Committee was formed on December 19, 2023, to oversee and advise the government on place names regularly.

Authorities have been instructed to strictly enforce the law. Violators may face imprisonment of one to three years, along with fines ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 2 lakh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

All government departments have been instructed to strictly comply with the law. In a recent memo, Namoijam Kheda Varta Singh, Secretary of Land Resources, underscored the government’s commitment to preserving Manipur’s history and culture by safeguarding original place names.