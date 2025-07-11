Imphal: A Fast Track Special Court in Manipur has sentenced a 63-year-old man to two years of rigorous imprisonment under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The sentencing was delivered on Thursday by Judge W Tonen of Fast Track Special Court No. 2, who found Khoisnam Ibohal, a resident of Singjamei Thokchom Leikai in Imphal West, guilty under Section 12 of the POCSO Act.

The case stems from a complaint lodged by a family member of the victim, which led to Ibohal’s arrest by the Imphal West Women Police on October 2, 2020. He was initially remanded to police custody and later sent to judicial custody on October 9, 2020.

Following an investigation, a charge sheet was filed on December 5, 2020, under Section 5 of the POCSO Act. The case was later transferred to Fast Track Special Court No. 2 for trial. After reviewing the investigation report, evidence, and hearing both the prosecution and defence, the court convicted Ibohal on July 8.

Along with the prison term, the court imposed a fine of Rs 40,000, of which Rs 30,000 is to be paid to the victim as compensation for mental distress.

The court also ruled that the period Ibohal spent in custody during the investigation will be deducted from his sentence. In the event of non-payment of the fine, he will have to serve an additional three months in prison.