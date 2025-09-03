Imphal: State Congress on Wednesday announced that an NPP MLA representing Moirang Assembly constituency is suspected of indulging in foul play in the handling of approximately Rs 23.21 crore meant for internally displaced persons (IDPs) staying in relief camps due to the ethnic violence in this strife-torn state.

The Grand Old Party urged Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to immediately institute a judicial probe into the matter, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure that relief materials and financial assistance reach the displaced people without bias or manipulation.

The suspicion stemmed from findings from Right to Information (RTI) queries filed by two individuals on one side and utilisation of government-allocated one-time financial assistance for the IDPs sheltering at different relief camps in the Moirang Assembly constituency on the other side.

According to the RTI response, approximately Rs 23.21 crore was reportedly spent on the welfare of 4,542 IDPs in these camps during December 2023 and March 2024.

Talking to the media at Congress Bhavan, Imphal, senior spokesperson Hareshwar Goshwami alleged that large-scale irregularities have surfaced in the management of relief funds released for IDPs residing in these camps.

The Congress leader alleged that the actual expenditure records reflect inflated figures and questionable entries that do not match the ground realities.

Many displaced families reported either not receiving the promised cash assistance or being handed meagre rations inconsistent with the sanctioned amounts.

Goshwami alleged that the MLA in question publicly claimed to have personally distributed financial aid to IDPs, yet the RTI documents suggest otherwise.

The findings point towards possible diversion of funds and mismanagement, raising concerns of corruption at the cost of vulnerable communities.