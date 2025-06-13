Imphal: Health authorities in Manipur have confirmed a second COVID-19 positive case in the Imphal West district through rigorous contact tracing efforts.

Health authorities detected the first case, which marked the virus’s return to the state, on June 8 at a rented house in Ghari, near the Imphal airport. This initial patient was from the Bishnupur district but was residing in Imphal West.

Officials stated that authorities identified the second patient, a resident of the same hostel where the first patient had stayed before traveling to Hyderabad, on Wednesday (June 11) during intensified contact tracing.

In response to these developments, the Health Department has significantly ramped up contact tracing measures to identify any further potential cases linked to these two individuals.

Meanwhile, the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, Manipur, has made face masks mandatory for all individuals exhibiting flu-like symptoms and their attendants within its hospital premises.

RIMS Hospital has also advised the public to strictly adhere to essential precautionary measures to help curb the spread of infection.

Furthermore, RIMS authorities clarified that they will conduct COVID-19 testing for patients presenting signs of Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) or as deemed necessary by the attending physicians.