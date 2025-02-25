Imphal: Manipur police commandos carried out a cordon and search operation (CASO) in and around two villages in Thoubal district, on Tuesday morning.

They dismantled two bunkers and impounded an abandoned Gypsy.

According to police, a team of Thoubal district police commandos launched a flash CASO in Langathel and Thingel villages, under the Khomjong police station.

They rounded up four suspects after searching 39 houses in these areas.

During the operation in Langathel Mamang Leikai, the Manipur commandos dismantled two illegal bunkers set up by anti-social elements.

In a subsequent operation in Thingel Leikai, the commandos found an abandoned Gypsy without proper documentation.

They also recovered several items used by the miscreants at the scene.

These operations were part of ongoing efforts that had led to the discovery of arms and ammunition in a separate drive at Leirongthel Pitra Foothills, Nongpok Sekmai-PS, Manipur on Monday.

Monday’s operation resulted in the recovery of an SLR, 4 SLR magazines, 105 AK ammunition, 7.62 mm ammunition, three 5.56 mm rounds, and three .303 rounds.

No arrests were made during that operation.