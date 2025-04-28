Imphal: Teachers and staff at Thambal Marik Oinam College in Manipur’s Bishnupur district held a sit-in protest on Monday, demonstrating against what they described as “unbearable” monetary demands from unidentified organizations.

Organized by the Employees Association of the college, the protest took place during office hours, resulting in the suspension of regular classes for the day.

Protestors displayed festoons and placards bearing messages such as, “We condemn unbearable monetary demand,” and “Do not disturb peaceful academic atmosphere.”

Dr. L. Baleshwar, general secretary of the Employees Association, stated that unknown groups had recently served these excessive monetary demand notices to teachers and office staff within the college premises.

He said that the association has consistently provided financial aid to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) since the outbreak of the violent conflict in 2023.

However, he added that the substantial demands from these unknown outfits are deeply regrettable and exceed their financial capabilities.

Dr. Baleshwar appealed to the involved organizations to refrain from making demands beyond the institution’s capacity in the future.