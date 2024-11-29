Manipur: COCOMI renews agitation, presents 8 demands to govt

Imphal: Announcing renewed agitation across the state, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) pressed eight charters of demands to the governments at the Centre and state during a conference at Imphal on Friday.

COCOMI Coordinator Thokchom Somorendro speaking to the media said that the “proxy war” applied by the Indian government to annihilate the Meiteis must be stopped immediately.

He said, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah must bear all responsibility and consequences of the proxy war applied by the central government to the Meiteis. Amit Shah is being boycotted by the people of Manipur until the normalcy is restored in the state.”

He also stated that the two ministers belonging to the Kuki-Zo community must be sacked from the council of ministers at the earliest.

He also demanded that all Kuki militant groups operating in the region must be declared unlawful.

“All National Highway passing in Manipur must be opened for safe passage of vehicular traffic”, the COCOMI demanded

The government at the Centre and state must arrange safe passage for the internally displaced persons to their original locations.

The government at the Centre must stop its preparation for the formation of the separate Kukiland to be carved out from Manipur and the reimposition of AFSPA in six police station areas must be withdrawn immediately.

He also appealed to the CSOs and Meira Paibis to take part in the ensuing agitation to be organized by the COCOMI in the press of the 8 charters of demands.