Manipur CM welcomes Union Budget 2025's focus on UDAN scheme

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his appreciation for the Union Budget 2025, particularly the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement regarding the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik) scheme.

The initiative aims to enhance regional air connectivity by developing smaller airports, making air travel more accessible and affordable for common citizens.

On social media, Singh highlighted the positive impact of the UDAN scheme on Manipur and the entire Northeast region, noting that it has transformed air connectivity, boosting travel, tourism, trade, and commerce. He acknowledged the significant role the scheme has played in driving regional growth and improving the lives of the people in the area.

Singh also emphasized the benefits of the scheme for the middle class, stating that the addition of more airports across the country would fulfill their aspirations for faster and more affordable travel.

In her Budget 2025 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed a revamped UDAN scheme aimed at increasing regional connectivity by introducing 120 new destinations.

The expansion of the scheme is expected to raise passenger capacity by 4 crore over the next decade, with a particular focus on improving connectivity in hilly and northeastern regions. The initiative will also include support for helipads and smaller airports, further enhancing accessibility.