Manipur CM warns against social media misuse

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh issued a stern warning on Thursday about the misuse of personal information and photos on social media.

In a video message, he expressed concerns over the unauthorized and harmful use of personal details, urging users to be cautious while sharing content online.

Singh revealed that he had instructed officials to take strict legal action against individuals engaging in activities such as identity theft, cyberstalking, doxxing, sharing private information without consent, spreading misinformation through images, and exploiting sensitive details for malicious purposes. These issues often arise due to poor privacy settings or careless posting habits, he noted.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that certain individuals with questionable motives, both in New Delhi and within Manipur, are deliberately spreading false information to create divisions between the people of the hills and valleys at a critical time. He condemned the use of social media to spread such harmful content.

Addressing inappropriate content on social media, Singh highlighted the prevalence of adult nudity, sexual activity, and explicit material across various platforms.

He mentioned the presence of pornography, sexual content in games, and harmful discussions that could distress users, particularly concerning issues like depression, suicide, and self-harm.

To combat these issues, Singh announced that the government is preparing an awareness campaign to educate the public about safe social media use. He has directed police officers to implement awareness drives at the earliest.

Singh also acknowledged the popularity of platforms like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter) among users in Manipur.