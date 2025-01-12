Manipur: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh refuted the allegations from the opposition Congress Party, which accused that the state government had tried to access confidential information through unfounded allegations.

Responding to the Congress’ statements on Saturday, the Chief Minister strongly denied the Congress allegations that the state government had funded money to the Kuki-Zo militant outfit, the Hmar People’s Convention (Democratic), a signatory of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, in July 2024, during the peak of the ongoing conflict.

Singh emphasized that the government must maintain confidentiality on certain matters, especially those that serve a positive purpose.

He argued that the Congress accusations were part of a strategy to extract sensitive information.

“Some issues require secrecy for the larger good. Yet, Congress continues to make these baseless claims as part of an effort to uncover such information,” Singh stated.

“Any clarification on these accusations should come from the relevant authorities, not from me,” Singh added.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to focusing on governance and progress, stressing that the state should concentrate on key issues and avoid getting sidetracked by opposition rhetoric.

“I have no time for debates with the opposition. My priority remains on moving forward with the people of the state, as shown by my visit to Maram in Senapati yesterday,” Biren added.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude for the ongoing Gaan-Ngai celebration, a significant cultural event in the region.

Notably, on Saturday, opposition Congress Party leader MLA Keisham Meghachandra accused the BJP government, led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, of providing Rs. 6.27 crore to the Hmar People’s Convention – Democratic (HPC-D), a Suspension of Operations (SoO) group.