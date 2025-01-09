Manipur CM lays foundation for Rs 40-crore Maharaj Gambhir Singh Museum

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the Maharaj Gambhir Singh Museum, a multi-crore project near Manipur University (MU).

The museum, designed with modern technology, will be developed at the Samadhi of Maharaj Gambhir Singh at an estimated cost of ?40 crore.

During the ceremony, Singh emphasized that the project aims to instill a sense of nationalism, unity, and integrity among the state’s younger generations. He praised Chief Secretary Dr. Vineet Joshi for the initiative and announced further development plans for the historic Langthabal Palace near MU.

The palace will be restored with an investment of ?25 crore, and a committee comprising university faculty will oversee the project.

Singh also unveiled a plan to rejuvenate the Chandranadi River, which flows near the Langthabal Palace. The initial phase of this project will cost ?10 crore. Additionally, he announced the construction of a modern library at the site of the Manipur Central Library, which will meet national standards.

The Chief Minister highlighted efforts to enhance the state’s infrastructure and cultural heritage, such as the development of the Sangai Ethnic Park in Moirang Khunou to promote inclusivity.

A Unity Mall, currently under construction, will feature stalls representing all recognized communities in Manipur.

Singh also assured that illegal structures along National Highway 102 near MU would be removed immediately to facilitate the region’s development.