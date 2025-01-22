Tamenglong: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh inaugurated 24 projects and laid the foundation for 18 projects worth Rs. 349.51 crore in Tamenglong district, which borders Assam and Nagaland.

Speaking at the event event, held at Apollo ground in Tamenglong, the Chief Minister stated that Tamenglong will become the gateway to Manipur, as improved road connectivity will enhance the quality of life.

He mentioned that construction of the Tamenglong-Mahur road (NH-137) is progressing rapidly, and once completed, it will allow easier access to Assam without the need to pass through Nagaland to reach Guwahati.

At the public event, Singh inaugurated 24 projects, including a PHC, PHSC, a Bailey Suspension Bridge (360ft span) over the Barak River on the Tamenglong Tousem-Haflong road, a District Early Intervention Centre at Tamenglong District Hospital, and water supply schemes.

He also laid the foundation for 18 additional projects.

Among the planned projects are the construction of Type-II, III, and IV quarters at the Tamenglong Police Station, Type-II and III quarters at Tamei and Tousem Police Stations, and Type-II quarters at Kaimai Police Station.

Other projects include the improvement of the road from Kaiphundai (on NH-37) to Tousem (56.65 km, SH: phase-I), construction of rigid pavements with thin white topping and interlocking paver blocks (RCC road) in the Hill District Headquarters, strengthening of the IT road from Tamenglong/Dailong to Palong, transforming Bunning Meadows for sustainable water sources and promoting eco-tourism, and the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) at Tousem and Pallong.

A Working Women’s Hostel will also be built in Tamenglong.