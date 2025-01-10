Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on Friday, distributed certificates to candidates trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

A function was organized at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, Imphal under the aegis of Manipur Seva Samiti and the Humanism Foundation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The certificates were distributed to 28 candidates on successfully completing their training under the Centrally Sponsored State Managed (CSCM) component of PMKVY 4.0 Special Project.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that to further support these efforts, mushroom sheds will be built for the trained candidates in the relief camps. This will provide them with the infrastructure needed to apply their skills and generate sustainable livelihoods.

On his social media, N Biren posted, “I appreciate the dedication and hard work of the 28 candidates on completing their training under the Centrally Sponsored State Managed (CSCM) component of PMKVY 4.0 Special Project.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Biren also further appreciated the initiative, led by the Manipur Seva Samiti and the Humanism Foundation, will be a beacon of hope for the internally displaced people of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts.

CSCM in the context of PMKVY 4.0 Special Project stands for “Centrally Sponsored Centrally Managed” – meaning that this component of the scheme is centrally funded and managed by the government, with implementation overseen by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Significantly, there are around 60,000 internally displaced persons owing to ongoing violence between the Meiteis and Kukis in this strife-torn state.