Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has called for a proper discussion on the present situation with faculties, teachers, researchers, and students in university to understand the core issues of the conflict.

Speaking as a chief guest during a function held at Manipur University on Monday, Singh said, “Now is the time for struggle filled with many adversities and challenges, but one should be aware of the goal.”

He further talked of the responsibilities of educational institutes like universities to clear confusion among the people.

Touching on issues surrounding border fencing and others, the Chief Minister said seminars or legal camps to create awareness among the people could be conducted to clear confusion.

Stating that the educational institutes should be disturbance-free, Singh said that the Universities, schools, and colleges are temples, and those coming out successfully from these institutes are the ones that can contribute, guide, and shape the society.

Highlighting the importance of educating the people about the roots and history of the land, Singh said our society will move forward when people start acting with a sense of belongingness to the land and a sense of ownership of the land.

He continued, “We have the talent, but we need to act with the senses of belongingness and ownership.”