Manipur CM calls for preservation of endangered polo ponies

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has emphasized the need to protect and preserve the endangered Manipuri polo ponies, highlighting that the state gave the modern game of polo to the world.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the Director General of Assam Rifles Men and Women Polo Championships 2025 at Imphal’s historic Pologround, he reiterated the importance of these ponies in Manipur’s history and culture.

To support conservation efforts, a 30-acre grazing ground has been allocated at Lamphelpat in Imphal West, with additional grazing areas developed at Pangei in Imphal East.

Singh also noted the launch of the Chief Minister’s Sagol Kangjei Championship, an indigenous polo tournament aimed at preserving the sport.

The Manipuri pony, a small yet strong breed, is the foundation of modern polo. However, according to the latest livestock census, only 1,089 of the original breed remain, and 129 ponies have died in the past 16 years.

Despite ongoing conservation efforts, the population continues to decline, creating significant challenges for pony owners.