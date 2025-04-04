Manipur: CM bungalow watchman found dead

Imphal: A 56-year-old Nepalese man working as a watchman at the official bungalow of the Manipur Chief Minister was found dead in his quarters, officials reported on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh Thapa (56), son of Prem Thapa from Nepal, was discovered lifeless in his bed on Thursday. He had been serving as a watchman at the CM’s office and was residing in government-allotted quarters.

Following the discovery, a team from Imphal West district police and forensic experts arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and transferred it to the mortuary at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal for a post-mortem.

Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of his demise.