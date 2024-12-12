Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh acknowledged on Thursday that resolving the ongoing ethnic violence, which erupted on May 3, 2023, would be a protracted process.

The crisis has claimed the lives of over 260 individuals and displaced more than 60,000 people.

Addressing a state function in Imphal, Singh described the situation as “chronic and fragile.” Despite the challenges, he assured the public that the state government, in collaboration with central forces, is actively working to find a lasting solution.

One pressing issue is the disappearance of Laishram Kamalbabu, 54, from the Leimakhong Army campus on November 25, 2024.

The Manipur High Court has directed the state police to submit a status report on the case by December 19, 2024. A committee formed to investigate the matter has already presented its findings to the court.

Regarding the re-imposition of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur, Singh stated that the state government has requested the central government to reconsider and withdraw the controversial law.

He appealed to the people of Manipur to unite and work together to restore peace and development in the state.