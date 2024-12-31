Imphal: Tension escalated again in Uyok Hills as women from various villages in Manipur‘s Kangpokpi Hills attempted to obstruct the operations of joint security forces, including the BSF and CRPF.

The incident followed a successful security operation on December 29, where Indian Army, CRPF, and BSF personnel flushed out armed men and seized their bunkers.

The security forces launched the operation to curb escalating violence in the region, particularly attacks on the villages of Sana Sabi, Thamnapokpi, and Yaingangpokpi.

After securing the area, the forces established a presence in Uyok Hills to maintain peace and ensure the safety of both hill and valley communities.

However, this move was met with resistance from local villagers. Women from Saibol and other parts of Kangpokpi District began climbing the hills to disrupt the security forces’ operations.

They blocked access to the bunkers, hindering their movement. In a previous incident, a group of women even entered a security forces’ post, demanding their withdrawal from the area.

Today, the situation further deteriorated as the number of protesting women increased. Facing intense interference, the security forces were compelled to deploy tear gas and smoke bombs to disperse the crowd.

Currently, tensions remain high, with ongoing confrontations between villagers and security forces. The villagers are demanding that the bunkers previously occupied by armed miscreants remain untouched.