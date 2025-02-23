Imphal: A key figure of the underground Chin Kuki Mizo Army (CKMA) a non-Suspension of Operation (SoO) group, mainly operating along the southern parts of Manipur bordering Myanmar and Mizoram was apprehended along with some incriminating items.

A statement from the defense wing stated that the arrest and seizure were made in an intelligence-based operation jointly conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles under the Spear Corps at a hiding place in Manipur’s Churachandpur district over the past 35 hours.

The operation was launched after receiving credible intelligence, including technical inputs. Upon receiving the intelligence, the Assam Rifles team mobilized their units, tracked the individual, surrounded him, and took him into custody.

During initial questioning, his involvement in illegal activities was confirmed. The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

However, the name of the captured individual has been withheld.

The SoO pact is a peace agreement between the central government and 25 underground groups belonging to the Kuki-Zo community, mainly operating in Manipur.