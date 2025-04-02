Imphal: Chief Secretary of Manipur, Prashant Kumar Singh, honored a total of 58 students at the ‘Awards Ceremony of Incentive to Government School Students Who Excel in High School Leaving Certificate Examination and Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2024-25.’

The Department of Education (Schools), Manipur, on Wednesday organized the event held at the Auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS), Palace Gate, Imphal.

At the state level, the first to fourth position holders received Rs. 5,00,000, Rs. 4,00,000, Rs. 3,00,000, and Rs. 1,00,000, respectively. At the district level, students who secured at least 70% marks received Rs. 50,000 for the first position and Rs. 25,000 for the second position.

Students from remote districts also joined the event via video conference. Altogether, 58 students including 47 attending in person and 11 virtually were awarded.

Presenting the awards, the chief secretary who was the chief guest of the event, praised the 58 awardees, especially the 45 students from schools listed under the School Fagathansi Mission, a government initiative aimed at strengthening the education sector.

He also recognized their dedication and hard work and pointed out the impact of government initiatives in improving government schools.

Their achievements, he said, show that students from all backgrounds are striving for academic excellence.