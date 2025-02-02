Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has appreciated his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma for his initiative in the fighting against the drugs especially the illegal cultivation of poppy/opium plants.

The lauding came after the Goalpara police in Assam destroyed 170 Bighas of poppy cultivation worth Rs 27.20 crore in January.

The HB Sarma on his social media addressed to the drug dealers writes, “Sorry to spoil your planned Udta Assam party!… So next time you think of drugs, think of Assam police first.”

Appreciating the efforts, the Manipur Chief Minister on his social media posts, “My deep appreciation for the decisive measures taken in Assam, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma ji, in addressing the challenges posed by the cultivation of poppy.”

Singh further writes, “We stand together and remain resolute in our shared goal of building a future where every youth of the NE is protected, nurtured, and allowed to thrive free from the shadow of drugs.”

Notably, for Manipur, the war against drugs has been fought since 2017.

Over 20,000 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the hill districts were destroyed during this period.