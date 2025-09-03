Imphal: Citizens for Justice, Manipur (CFJM) has submitted a memorandum to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, highlighting grave concern over the ongoing demand for a separate administration in Kuki-dominated areas of Manipur.

The memorandum states that such a demand posed “a direct threat to India’s national security, constitutional foundations, and the sovereign rights of its citizens.”

Senior Advocate Khaidem Mani, Chairperson of CFJM and former Acting Chairperson of the Manipur Human Rights Commission, said that the memorandum was submitted to the President of India recently.

The memorandum asserts that the present crisis in Manipur was not merely an inter-ethnic clash but a “demographically engineered communal crisis” exacerbated by unchecked undocumented immigration from across the Myanmar border.

It also adds that conceding to ethnic exclusivity would undermine secularism, equality, and the unity of the nation.

Urging the President to reject outright the demand for separate administration on ethnic lines, the CFJM in the memorandum stresses that Article 3 of the Constitution could not be used to reward communal politics.

The CFJM also calls for urgent steps such as the constitution of a high-level National Commission of Inquiry into demographic manipulation, strict verification of citizenship in affected districts, deportation of illegal immigrants, background checks in government recruitments, and a temporary freeze on reservation-based recruitment in districts showing unnatural demographic growth.

Additionally, it also urges the Union Government to recognize the Manipur crisis as an existential threat to constitutional order rather than a mere law-and-order problem, and to intervene in order to uphold India’s sovereignty, integrity, and secular democratic character.