Imphal: A joint operation by Manipur Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel led to the interception of a drug consignment and the arrest of an alleged trafficker in Kangpokpi district on Monday.

The operation took place at the Hengbung Checkpost along National Highway-2 (Imphal–Dimapur Road), where the team — comprising personnel from the Special Operation Team, 78 CRPF, and 109 CRPF — was conducting a special frisking and vehicle check.

During the operation, a suspicious Hyundai Venue with an Assam registration number was stopped. Upon a thorough search, authorities discovered 20 soap cases containing brown sugar, suspected to be of Myanmar origin, concealed inside the vehicle.

The sole occupant of the car, identified as Md Siraj Khan (28) from Moijing Wangmataba Khongmanung in Thoubal district, was taken into custody. Preliminary interrogation revealed that the contraband was being transported from Manipur to Assam via Nagaland along National Highway 102.

The seized drugs, the vehicle, and the accused were handed over to Senapati police. Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023 in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

