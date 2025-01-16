Manipur: Bomb scare after grenade found in residential area in Imphal

Imphal: A grenade was recovered at the courtyard of a residential area in Imphal West, Manipur on Thursday morning.

The 36 HE grenade was found at the residence of Asem Ranjit, 64, in Kakwa under the Singjamei police station of Imphal West district.

The individual is a retired field assistant at the state Agriculture Department and a resident of Kakwa Huidrom Leikai.

After discovering the grenade, Ranjit informed the Singjmaei police station and a team from the bomb detection and disposal squad reached the location.

After an hour of effort, the team successfully defused the bomb.

The motive behind the placement of the explosive is under investigation, the police said.

So far, no outfit or individuals has claimed responsibility for the bomb dropping.

Meanwhile, the Meira Paibis condemned the act of the miscreants for placing the grenade in the residential area.

They appealed to the responsible person(s) not to threaten the people by dropping explosives in crowded areas in the future.