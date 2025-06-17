Imphal: A 29-year-old differently-abled man on who had been missing for the past week was found dead, his body buried near a riverbank at Shamurou Naorem under the Wangoi police station in Manipur’s Imphal West district on Tuesday.

During a follow-up to the missing person’s case involving Chesam Abdul Kadir, also known as Achouba (29), a resident of Paobitek Mayai Leikai, Imphal West, the police discovered through further investigation that he had died and had been buried somewhere

Accordingly, the police exhumed the body on Tuesday in the presence of the executive magistrate, the forensic team, and family members.

A criminal case has been registered, and a thorough investigation will be conducted.

The police have already arrested nine suspects, including six members of Arambai Tenggol, in connection with the case, and they will arrest and bring all culprits involved to justice.

The public is asked to cooperate with the investigation, to remain calm, and not to believe in rumors.

The whereabouts of Achouba (29), who left home on the night of June 10, remained unknown until the police exhumed the body of the missing person.

A report has been filed at Wangoi Police Station (PS).

Various groups have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) against the killing of Chesam Abdul Kadir alias Achouba

The locals, led by the JAC members, thronged the police station demanding immediate action to trace Kadir and warning that inaction would compel the JAC to launch intense protests.

On Tuesday, the JAC supporters and locals launched protests demanding early justice in and around the Wangoi police station.

The police opened tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The Manipur Meitei Pangal Welfare Organisation demanded deterrent punishment for those involved in the case.

The MMWO Secretary General, Firoz Khan, has also condemned the act of killing.