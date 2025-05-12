Guwahati: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) has officially declared the results of the 2025 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations on Monday. Students can now check their results online through the official BoSEM website at manresults.nic.in.
The HSLC exams for the year 2025 were held from February 19 to March 7, 2025.
No toppers’ list was released in 2025, continuing the board’s policy to discourage unhealthy academic competition.
Overall Performance – Manipur HSLC 2025
|Category
|Number of Students
|Total Enrolled
|37,052
|Total Appeared
|36,943
|Total Passed
|33,755
|Overall Pass Percentage
|91.37%
School-Wise Performance in Manipur HSLC Examination 2025
|School Type
|Total Enrolled
|Appeared
|Passed
|Pass Percentage
|Government Schools
|8,468
|8,404
|6,918
|82.32%
|Aided Schools
|1,210
|1,207
|1,103
|91.38%
|Private Schools
|27,374
|27,332
|25,734
|94.15%
The examination result was officially declared by the Secretary of Education (S), Naorem Praveen, during a formal function organized at the BoSEM office.
Category-Wise Performance in Manipur HSLC Examination 2025
|Category
|Enrolled
|Appeared
|Passed
|Pass Percentage
|Male (Regular)
|18,309
|18,239
|16,729
|–
|Male (External)
|150
|148
|96
|–
|Total Male
|18,459
|18,387
|16,825
|91.50%
|Female (Regular)
|18,467
|18,436
|16,862
|–
|Female (External)
|126
|120
|68
|–
|Total Female
|18,593
|18,556
|16,930
|91.24%
|Grand Total
|37,052
|36,943
|33,755
|91.37%
Official Websites for Results:
Internally Displaced Students (IDPs) – HSLC Examination 2025
|District
|Gender
|Enrolled
|Appeared
|Passed
|Pass %
|Imphal West
|Male
|51
|51
|44
|–
|Female
|52
|52
|41
|–
|Total
|103
|103
|85
|82.52%
|Imphal East
|Male
|20
|20
|12
|–
|Female
|27
|27
|23
|–
|Total
|47
|47
|35
|74.47%
|Thoubal
|Male
|13
|13
|11
|–
|Female
|6
|6
|6
|–
|Total
|19
|19
|17
|89.47%
|Bishnupur
|Male
|61
|61
|57
|–
|Female
|59
|59
|59
|–
|Total
|120
|120
|116
|96.67%
|Ukhrul
|Male
|7
|7
|7
|–
|Female
|7
|7
|5
|–
|Total
|14
|14
|12
|85.71%
|Churachandpur
|Male
|38
|38
|37
|–
|Female
|52
|52
|48
|–
|Total
|90
|90
|85
|94.44%
|Senapati
|Male
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Female
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Tamenglong
|Male
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Female
|1
|1
|0
|–
|Total
|1
|1
|0
|0.00%
|Chandel
|Male
|9
|9
|9
|–
|Female
|5
|4
|4
|–
|Total
|14
|13
|13
|100.00%
|Jiribam
|Male
|1
|1
|1
|–
|Female
|8
|8
|2
|–
|Total
|9
|9
|3
|33.33%
|Kakching
|Male
|42
|41
|40
|–
|Female
|26
|26
|24
|–
|Total
|68
|67
|64
|95.52%
|Kamjong
|Male
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Female
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Pherzawl
|Male
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Female
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Kangpokpi
|Male
|25
|25
|21
|–
|Female
|25
|25
|23
|–
|Total
|50
|50
|44
|88.00%
|Noney
|Male
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Female
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Tengnoupal
|Male
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Female
|0
|0
|0
|–
|Total
|0
|0
|0
|–
Grand Total
- Total Enrolled: 535
- Total Appeared: 533
- Total Passed: 474
- Overall Pass Percentage: 88.93%
Students can visit these websites to access their results and verify their performance.
Three Candidates Debarred For Impersonation:
The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has debarred three candidates from appearing in the HSLC Examinations for the years 2026, 2027, and 2028 after confirming cases of impersonation. The board has also cancelled their results for the HSLC Examination 2025.
The affected roll numbers are: 13726, 15894, and 15961.
Results of Nine Candidates Withheld
The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur has withheld the results of nine candidates who appeared in the HSLC Examination 2025. The board has advised the Heads of the respective schools to contact the Controller of Examinations on or before May 30, 2025, for further clarification and necessary action.
The roll numbers of the affected candidates are:
10853, 12189, 14231, 17422, 18989, 23385, 23708, 41317, 41323
Manipur Board 10th Result 2025:
Highlights from Previous Year (2024):
The Class 10 HSLC exams were conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2024, across 154 centres in both valley and hill regions.
The results were declared on May 27, 2024.
A total of 37,715 students appeared:
19,087 boys
18,628 girls
School-wise breakdown:
- 9,119 students from government schools
- 1,315 students from aided schools
- 27,281 students from private schools
Overall Pass Percentage: 93.03% – the highest in the last 10 years