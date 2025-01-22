Imphal: The 10-year celebration of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) kicked off on Wednesday at the District Headquarters of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur in Manipur.

The district administrations organized signature campaigns and pledges to end gender discrimination against the girl child.

Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur, Dharun Kumar S, IAS, along with ADC Thangboi Gangte and other DLOs, visited the District Hospital in Churachandpur and distributed gifts to newborn female children in celebration.

In Kangpokpi district, Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, along with the District Programme Officer and DLOs, also marked the occasion.

The District Programme Officer discussed the various activities under the scheme and their positive impact on overcoming gender biases and empowering girls’ education.

The DPO outlined several events for the week-long celebration, including raising awareness about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, promoting menstrual hygiene, gender sensitization sessions, and a plantation drive with forest officials.

Additional activities will include co-curricular events, skill development workshops, career counseling (in Kangpokpi, Motbung, and Saikul), and awareness sessions with the departments of skill development and entrepreneurship.

Officials emphasized the importance of collective efforts to achieve gender equality and empower women.

They also announced that meritorious girls from Class 10 and 12 (Rank 1 to 10) will be recognized at the 76th Republic Day celebration.

A pledge was administered in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, and DLOs.