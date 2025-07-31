Imphal: The Manipur government has imposed a ban on activities such as camping, trekking, picnicking, expeditions, and trespassing within all reserved forest areas without prior permission from the concerned authorities.

The move comes in light of increasing threats to forest ecosystems, including illegal deforestation and the heightened risk of forest fires.

The strict directive follows the recent arrest of three individuals for illegal tree felling in the Lourok Konjin Ching hills, located within the Thongam Mondum Reserved Forest in Kakching district.

Acting on a tip-off about unlawful logging, a team from the Forest Department, led by the Range Office, swiftly responded and apprehended the suspects on-site.

In an official order, the Divisional Forest Officer of the Central Forest Division emphasized that no individual or organisation is permitted to carry out activities like camping, trekking, or any form of expedition inside reserved forest zones—specifically highlighting the Langol Reserved Forest and the Punshilok area—as part of immediate protective measures.

Forest officials and range officers have been instructed to conduct regular patrols and maintain strict surveillance to prevent illegal intrusions. Any violations will be dealt with firmly under the provisions of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Manipur Forest Rules, 2021.

Violators could face legal action, including imprisonment for up to six months, fines, or both. The government has urged the public to seek necessary permissions before entering any protected forest regions and to cooperate in preserving the state’s vital ecological reserves.