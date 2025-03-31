Imphal: In the 10th World Yogasana Championships, 2025, held in Hanoi, Vietnam, ten yoga athletes/players of the India team from Manipur won six gold medals, two silver medals, and two bronze medals.

A statement issued by the Manipur Yoga Society on Monday stated that in the championships Moirangthem Nipamacha Singh won the gold medal in the senior men’s event, Wahengbam Priyokumar Singh, in master-II men, Ningthoujam Jit Singh, Master-III men, Ayekpam Bedashastri Devi, Master -I, women, Pukhrambam Satyabati Devi, Master-II, women, and Kongjenbam Leimatombi Devi, master-III, women categories secured one gold medal each in the championship.

It stated that Yumnam Renubala Devi and Ksh Sobharani Devi won silver medals in the Master-II and Master-III women’s events. Soibam Mema Devi and Gunadhor Singh Okram secured one bronze medal each in the Master-I women and Master-II men categories respectively.

The championships started from March 28 to March 31 under the aegis of the World Yoga Sports Federation.





