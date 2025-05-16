Imphal: Assam Rifles have recovered a significant cache of 13 sophisticated weapons, including seven AK-47 rifles, one RPG launcher, one M4 rifle, and four single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) rifles, along with ammunition and other war-like stores, said an official on Friday.

The official stated that the recovery followed the neutralization of 10 militants in a fierce encounter on May 14.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to a defence wing statement released today, the weapons were retrieved during a thorough combing operation at New Samtal village in the Chandel district of Manipur, situated along the Indo-Myanmar Border (IMB).

The militants neutralized in the operation are believed to be Myanmar-based Kuki insurgents.

Preliminary investigation indicates the neutralized individuals were involved in cross-border insurgent activities. Authorities are currently working to confirm their identities.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Notably, the situation along the IMB remains under heightened surveillance, with security forces maintaining a robust posture.

They are also coordinating closely with civil administration and intelligence agencies to ensure peace and stability in the region.