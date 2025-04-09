Imphal: Assam Rifles on Wednesday handed over a total of 6 vehicles to the rightful owners who fled from the adjoining areas of the Chandel, Churachandpur, and Kakching districts in Manipur.

They abandoned the vehicles for their safety during the height of the ethnic violence in this sensitive border state.

In a solemn function held at Sungnu on Wednesday under the Jurisdiction of the Sugnu police station in Kakching district, the vehicles abandoned by the drivers/owners at the interior locations of these trijunctions were handed over to the owners.

The vehicles – two Joseph Cyril Bamford (JCB) Excavators, a Tata truck, and two two-wheelers were in the safe custody of the Assam Rifles as part of the emergency evacuation campaigns during the height of the ethnic violence that started on May 3, 2023.

A defense wing statement stated these vehicles were stranded and unclaimed for many months. For the past 18 months, these vehicles have been in the Assam Rifles premises.

However, following reports, the owners of the vehicles lodged different complaints to hand over the vehicles to them. With ethnic violence appearing on the wane, the program for handing over the vehicles was held on Wednesday.

During the function, the owners of the vehicles expressed their gratitude to the Assam Rifles for their mankind efforts.