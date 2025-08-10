Imphal: Assam Rifles bomb disposal experts successfully detected and neutralized an explosive device planted by armed miscreants along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Chandel district, an official reported on Sunday.

The explosives were safely destroyed in a controlled operation as part of ongoing search and area domination efforts in the vulnerable hill districts.

Based on credible intelligence, Assam Rifles bomb experts quickly neutralized an unexploded 51mm mortar shell near L Thinkangphai Village in the southern part of Manipur’s Chandel district, bordering Myanmar.

The ordnance, discovered during a routine patrol on Saturday, posed a serious threat to local residents.

A specialized 14-member bomb disposal team was quickly deployed to the site. They carried out a precise, controlled detonation, ensuring no harm to the public and restoring normalcy in the area.

The statement further highlighted that the timely and decisive action underscores the Assam Rifles’ continuous vigilance and unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, enhancing security, and building trust across the northeastern region.