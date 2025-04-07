Guwahati: An irate mob vandalized and set fire to the house of Asker Ali Makakmayum, President of the BJP Minority Morcha in Manipur, on Sunday at around 8 pm.

As per sources, the incident occurred at Lilong Haoreibi Sambrumakhong in Thoubal district.

The attack was allegedly triggered by a Facebook post made by Asker Ali, in which he publicly expressed support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025. In his post, Asker Ali urged the public not to politicize the bill, stating, “Welcome Bill, We Support WAB.”

The post came shortly after the bill passed both the upper and lower houses of Parliament on April 5.

In response to the backlash, Asker Ali later issued a public apology through a video posted on Facebook.

He clarified that while he had initially supported the Waqf Amendment Bill, he would no longer endorse it.

He also called on the central government to repeal the bill and issued an apology to both the Muslim and Meitei Pangals communities of Manipur.

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any reported casualties.

Notably, after the bill was passed in Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu granted her assent on April 5.

The bill received parliamentary approval following three days of intense debate in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.