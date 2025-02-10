Manipur: Arms smuggler arrested in Imphal

Imphal: During an area domination operation in vulnerable locations, Manipur police on Sunday apprehended a suspected arms smuggler at the Porompat area under the Porompat police station in Imphal East district.

Police said that they seized indiscriminating documents, one mobile phone, and a voter card from him.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The accused, identified as Khoisnam Roshan Singh (27) is a resident of Atoukhong Laiphrakpam, in Thoubal district.

After receiving a piece of specific information concerning possible anti-social activities in and around the Imphal East district especially in the Porompat areas, a team of the Manipur police conducted a drive on Sunday night.

“We successfully apprehended the accused and recovered the illegal items,” a police report said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was directly involved in extortion activities from the general public, government officials, shopkeepers, and general people, the report added.

He has been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act, of 1959, and further investigation is underway to uncover the entire network involved in this smuggling operation.