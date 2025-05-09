Manipur: Arms cache seized in Taphou Kuki village

Imphal: Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, in collaboration with Manipur Police, CRPF, and BSF, conducted a search in Taphou Kuki village, located in the Senapati district of Manipur, on Thursday.

According to police sources, the team uncovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition during the operation.

The search was launched based on intelligence reports indicating the presence of armed personnel associated with the Kuki-Zo tribals in the area.

The operation lasted for two hours, leading to the recovery of various weapons, although no arrests were made as the suspected militants fled upon seeing the approaching security forces.

Among the recovered items were two Bolt Action Single Barrel Rifles, one .22 Rifle with a magazine, a 9 mm Pistol with a magazine, two 9 mm live rounds, seven .22 live rounds, and 18 empty 12-bore cartridges.

These items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and processing.