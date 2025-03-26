Manipur: Arms and ammunition cache unearthed in Imphal East

Imphal: Indian security forces, with assistance from the state civil police, successfully recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during a carefully planned search operation in Imphal East district, Manipur, on Tuesday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of weaponry in the Chingkhei Ching hills, located on the western side under Porompat police station, the joint team conducted a thorough inspection of abandoned sites believed to have been used by armed miscreants.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation, which is part of an ongoing effort to restore peace in the strife-torn region of Manipur, led to the recovery of a substantial haul of arms and equipment.

Among the items seized were a 9 mm pistol with a magazine, an automatic single-barrel gun, and three hand grenades equipped with detonators. The cache also included live ammunition of various calibers, such as 144 rounds of 5.56 mm, six rounds of .303, and three rounds of 9 mm. Additionally, magazines for INSAS rifles and LMGs, a radio wireless set, bulletproof helmets and jackets, anti-riot shells, and even tube launchers were found at the site.

The search also uncovered an empty ammunition box, a blank cartridge, and sack bags, all of which were believed to have been left behind by the miscreants. Following the operation, all seized items were handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This operation underscores the continued efforts of security forces to curb armed violence and ensure stability in Manipur, which has been grappling with unrest in recent months.