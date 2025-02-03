Manipur: Arms & ammo seized, poppy razed across state

Imphal: In the search and area domination operations, security forces recovered arms, and ammunition, razed poppy fields to the ground and ensured free movement of over 300 goods-laden vehicles across Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said.

During a counter-insurgency campaign at Matajang village and adjoining area under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur District, a joint team of the central para-military personnel and police recovered an empty INSAS Magazine, two live rounds of ammunition and an AK fired bullet (only tip).

In the drive conducted at the hill range of Khudei Khullen under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal District, about 25 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed.

Police registered different FIRs in these connections.

Police reports stated that the movement of 312 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-102 has been ensured strictly under the heavy security escorts. A total of 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur.

However, no one was detained by police in connection with violations.