Manipur: Arms & ammo recovered in twin operation

Imphal: Security forces have recovered a large number of arms and ammunition in Manipur during two operations in the Tengnoupal and Bishnupur districts.

These recoveries have been made in the context of ongoing security operations conducted at two separate vulnerable areas.

The official report said that following reliable inputs about the movement of armed miscreants, the first operation was conducted by a joint team of the central and state forces on Tuesday.

The operation at the adjoining area of Kolbung near the banks of Khuga River under Phougakchao Ikhai-PS, Bishnupur District adjoining Churachandpur district resulted in the recovery of a cache of weapons.

The recovery items included one AK-47 Rifle along with a magazine loaded with five live rounds, one 2-inch mortar, two SMG Carbine along with two empty magazines, two countries 9mm Pistol along with magazines, two High Explosive hand Grenade without detonators, two IED explosives, 20 explosive gelatine sticks and five 9mm live rounds.

In another operation at Duthang Laiching track under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal District bordering Myanmar on the south, the joint team also recovered one 9mm Pistol with magazine, one AK-47 with magazine (country made), one .303 Rifle (country made), one 12 Bore Rifle (country-made), eighty 12 Bore rifle cartridges, six 9mm live rounds, forty 7.62mm live rounds and three 7.65mm live rounds.