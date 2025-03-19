Manipur: Arms, ammo, and explosives seized from Thoubal militants' camp

Imphal: A joint operation by the Manipur Police and Assam Rifles led to the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and radio sets from an abandoned militant hideout in southern Thoubal district, Manipur, on Tuesday.

The raid was carried out after receiving precise intelligence about the presence of antisocial elements in the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The security forces targeted Aripat village, located under the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district, as part of their continuous search operations. Upon sensing the approach of the security team, the militants quickly fled the scene, leaving behind a substantial amount of weaponry and equipment.

Among the items recovered were a 7.62 mm self-loading rifle with a magazine, an anti-riot gun, and a range of explosives, including two high-explosive hand grenades and a detonator.

The team also found several pieces of military equipment, such as an INSAS LMG magazine, an arming ring, four tear smoke shells, and numerous rounds of ammunition, including seven 7.72 mm rounds and ten 7.62×39 mm rounds.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additionally, the security forces recovered twenty camouflage T-shirts, three camouflage P-caps, and two Baofeng radio sets with their respective chargers.

The recovered materials were immediately handed over to the concerned police station for further investigation, and an FIR has been filed in connection with the operation.

This successful raid is considered a significant step in curbing militant activities in the region and maintaining peace and security in Thoubal district.