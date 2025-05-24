Imphal: Central security forces and civil police in the joint search operations on Friday, uncovered and dismantled a temporary anti-social camp and seized a substantial cache of arms in Manipur’s Imphal East district adjoining Kangpokpi.

According to an official, the team launched the joint operation acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of the anti-socials in the Pangei Nepali Basti and its adjoining foothill areas under Heingang police station, Imphal East District.

Upon the approach of law enforcement, the suspected militants fled the scene, leaving behind various types of arms, explosives, and ammunition, the official stated.

The official stated that, during the 3 hour operation the team recovered one 9 mm SMG Carbine with magazine, one 9 mm Pistol with magazine, three No. 36 Hand Grenade with two arming ring, two 7.62 x 39 mm live ammunition, five .303 live ammunition, five 5.56 x 45 mm live ammunition, ten 5.56 x 30 mm live ammunition, five 7.62 x 51 mm live ammunition, one MK 13T Explosive, five .303 live blank cartridge, six 9 mm live ammunition, one Lathode shell, one INSAS Rifle magazine, three Tear Smoke Shell (soft nose), two Stun Grenade, three Tube launching, two Helmets and one bulletproof Jacket.

The official added that the authorities later handed the confiscated items to the Heingang police station.

