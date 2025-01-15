Manipur: Air connectivity gets a boost with new flight service

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday launched Imphal-Guwahati-Imphal (Morning), Imphal-Kolkata-Imphal (Evening), Imphal-Dimapur-Imphal.

These new flight services are aimed at improving connectivity and accessibility for the people of Manipur with the rest of eastern India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that these flights will be operated by Alliance Air under the Viability Gap Funding scheme, funded by the State Government and the airfare for these routes has been capped at a maximum of Rs 5000.

On his social media, Singh wrote, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji Ji and Hon’ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu Ji, for their support in strengthening regional connectivity across the country.”

This followed after the Manipur Democratic Alliance (MDA) on January 13 submitted a five-point memorandum to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla appealing for a reduction in prices of flight tickets as travelling along the National Highways is not possible due to the ongoing conflict between two communities that erupted on May 3, 2023, and cost the lives of over 260 persons.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover, the Janata Dal (United), Manipur state unit also pressed the governor to relief the air faire to passengers of Manipur who travel to Guwahati by air and relief to the artists, actors, performers of traditional arts, technicians, and skilled personnel in the film industry and Shumang Leela and others related to art and culture activities of Manipur.